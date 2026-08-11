India's JSW Steel Limited sees crude steel output rise 3% in July 2026

India's JSW Steel Limited has reported crude steel production of 2.402 million mt in July 2026, a rise of three percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, August 11.

The company's crude steel output from Indian operations was 2.339 million mt in the given month, marking a growth of four percent year on year. Production of JSW Steel USA-Ohio in July 2026 declined by 13 percent to 63,000 mt.

The company said that the average capacity utilization of its mills in India in July 2026 was 87 percent.

The BF3 at Vijayanagar steel mill is ramping up following its restart on June 23 and is currently operating at 80 percent.