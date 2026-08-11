 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India's...

India's JSW Steel Limited sees crude steel output rise 3% in July 2026

Tuesday, 11 August 2026 10:48:35 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's JSW Steel Limited has reported crude steel production of 2.402 million mt in July 2026, a rise of three percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, August 11.

The company's crude steel output from Indian operations was 2.339 million mt in the given month, marking a growth of four percent year on year. Production of JSW Steel USA-Ohio in July 2026 declined by 13 percent to 63,000 mt.

The company said that the average capacity utilization of its mills in India in July 2026 was 87 percent.

The BF3 at Vijayanagar steel mill is ramping up following its restart on June 23 and is currently operating at 80 percent.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking JSW 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Steel sees consolidated crude steel output rise 3% in Q1 FY 2026-27

10 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 15% rise in consolidated crude steel output in May 2026

09 Jun | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 1% fall in consolidated crude steel output in April 2026

13 May | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 8% rise in consolidated output in FY 2025-26

10 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 2% drop in consolidated crude steel output in Feb 2026

10 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 9% rise in consolidated crude steel output in Oct 2025

11 Nov | Steel News

JSW Steel’s crude steel output up 45 percent in November

07 Dec | Steel News

JSW Steel’s crude steel output down 17.2 percent in January

09 Feb | Steel News

JSW Steel’s crude steel output down four percent in August

14 Sep | Steel News

JSW Steel’s crude steel output rises by one percent in July

12 Aug | Steel News