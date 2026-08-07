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India's crude steel output sees 1.2 % rise in July 2026, finished steel consumption up 6.5%

Friday, 07 August 2026 10:15:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's crude steel production in July 2026 has been provisionally estimated at 14.3 million mt, a rise of 1.2 percent year on year, according to data released by the ministry of steel on Friday, August 7.

Finished steel output has been estimated at 13.7 million mt, up 1.4 percent year on year, the statement said.

During the April-July period of the fiscal year 2026-27, crude steel production totaled 56.3 million mt, up 2.5 percent, while finished steel output came to 54.3 million mt, up four percent, both year on year.

In July, finished steel consumption in India amounted to 14.4 million mt, a growth of 6.5 percent.

Cumulative consumption of steel during the April-July period of 2026 was 55.9 million, a rise of 7.8 percent year on year.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Production 

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