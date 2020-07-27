﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian crude steel output recovers in June from impact of pandemic

Monday, 27 July 2020 14:20:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s crude steel production in June this year totaled 6.8 million mt, according to a statement from the ministry of steel. The June steel production showed a turnaround in the performance of the domestic steel industry as it was up 17.7 percent from May.

However, the impact of the pandemic and national lockdown are evident from the fact that June production was down 27.2 percent compared to production during the corresponding month of the previous year, the statement said.

The improvement in economic activities hit by the pandemic and the lockdown was evident from the fact that the performance of eight core sector industries with weightage of 40.27 percent in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), after declining by 37 percent in April this year, registered a fall at a slower rate of 23.4 per cent in May.

Similarly, the Index of Steel Production, which fell sharply by 83.9 percent in April, registered a fall of 48.4 percent in May, the ministry statement said.

India’s production of finished steel in June is estimated at 5.9 million mt, up 15.6 percent from May, but down 33.3 percent from the corresponding month of the previous year.

Most large steel producers in India expect a visible recovery of domestic steel consumption from the third quarter (October-December 2020). According to CARE Ratings, compared to year-ago levels, consumption was still down sharply by 40.8 percent in June this year and large-scale steel producers resorted to higher exports to tackle tepid demand in the domestic market.


Tags: India  raw mat  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  production  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Aug

India’s AML to restart production soon after bankruptcy resolution
13  Aug

SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill plans capacity expansion over next three years
12  Aug

India’s BCCL revives coking coal output to 19 million mt in July
06  Aug

India’s coking coal imports down 32 percent in April-July
05  Aug

Indian miner NMDC achieves 13 percent iron ore output growth in July