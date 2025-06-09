 |  Login 
India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 8% rise in consolidated crude steel output in May

Monday, 09 June 2025 09:55:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited achieved consolidated crude steel output of 2.273 million mt in May 2025, a rise of 8 percent over corresponding month of previous year, according to a company statement on Monday, June 9.

The company’s operations in India achieved output of 2.194 million mt in May, up 9 percent and JSW Steel USA, Ohio reported production of 79,000 mt, a decline of 7 percent.

Capacity utilisation averaged at 80 percent in May 2025, primarily due to maintenance shutdown of its Dolvi mill which restarted operations on May 30, 2025.

The cumulative crude steel production during April-May of fiscal 2025-26 was reported at 4.756 million mt, a rise of 13 percent over corresponding period of previous fiscal.


