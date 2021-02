Thursday, 11 February 2021 14:35:52 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) recorded crude steel production of 690,000 mt, in January this year, up 80 percent year on year, a company statement said on Thursday, February 11.

In January this year, JSPL achieved total sales of 579,000 mt, up from 429,000 mt in January last year.

“We have posted good numbers in a challenging environment. The country is getting back to normalcy and we will only do better,” V R Sharma, managing director of JSPL, said.