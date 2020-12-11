Indian crude steel production up 2.7 percent in November

Friday, 11 December 2020 12:07:59 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India recorded crude steel production of 9.17 million mt in November this year, up 2.7 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) under India’s ministry of steel and the sole official compiler of industry data.

According to the JPC, crude steel production in the April-November period amounted to 61.3 million mt, down 16 percent from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The data showed that integrated steel mills accounted for 5.88 million mt of crude steel production in November, up eight percent year on year and constituting 64 percent of the country’s total crude steel production during the month.

Secondary non-blast furnace steel mills reported crude steel production of 3.3 million mt in November, down six percent from the corresponding month of the previous year.