CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.63% in late March, inventory down 5.66%

Monday, 08 April 2024 14:49:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late March (March 21-31) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1218 million mt, up 3.63 percent compared to mid-March (March 11-20) this year.

In mid-March, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.0476 million mt, down 0.51 percent compared to early March (March 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased. As of March 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 18.4274 million mt, decreasing by 1.1062 million mt or 5.66 percent compared to March 20.