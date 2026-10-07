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India's crude steel output up 3.4% in Sept 2026, remains net finished steel importer in H1 FY 2026-27

Wednesday, 07 October 2026 10:17:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's crude steel production has been provisionally estimated at 14.1 million mt in September 2026, a rise of 3.4 percent year on year, according to data released by the ministry of steel on Wednesday, October 7.

Finished steel output has been estimated at 13.4 million mt during September 2026, a rise of 1.9 percent, while finished steel consumption in September increased by eight percent to 14.4 million mt, both year on year.

During the month, finished steel imports were up 0.4 percent year on year to 654,400 mt, while exports declined by 3.8 percent to 561,800 mt, the data showed.

India remained a net importer of steel during the first half (April-September) of the fiscal year 2026-27. The country's imports of finished steel were up 23.8 percent year on year to 4.148 million mt, while exports were up 26.2 percent to 3.547 million mt.

Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Production 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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