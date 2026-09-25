India's SAIL targets 35 million mt crude steel output by FY 2030-31

Indian government-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) aims to achieve annual crude steel production of 35 million mt by 2030-31, with a greater share of value-added and special steel and stronger links with retail customers, company chairman and managing director A. K. Panda said addressing shareholders on Friday, September 25. He said the expansion would be supported by low-carbon technologies, digitalization, greener capacity creation and enhanced customer engagement.

SAIL currently has a crude steel installed capacity of 20 million mt per year and is implementing brownfield expansion projects across its five integrated mills.

Panda said that value-added steel output rose seven percent in 2024-25 to 10.7 million mt, accounting for 56 percent of total saleable steel production.

The company also introduced 28 products for the infrastructure, automotive, energy and manufacturing sectors, he said.

SAIL generated 5.61 million units of green electricity from its first 4 MW floating solar plant at its IISCO Steel Plant. A 20 MW floating solar project is underway at Bhilai Steel Plant, while another 278.5 MW of solar projects are under consideration across its plants, he added.