 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India's...

India's SAIL targets 35 million mt crude steel output by FY 2030-31

Friday, 25 September 2026 11:44:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) aims to achieve annual crude steel production of 35 million mt by 2030-31, with a greater share of value-added and special steel and stronger links with retail customers, company chairman and managing director A. K. Panda said addressing shareholders on Friday, September 25. He said the expansion would be supported by low-carbon technologies, digitalization, greener capacity creation and enhanced customer engagement.

SAIL currently has a crude steel installed capacity of 20 million mt per year and is implementing brownfield expansion projects across its five integrated mills.

Panda said that value-added steel output rose seven percent in 2024-25 to 10.7 million mt, accounting for 56 percent of total saleable steel production.

The company also introduced 28 products for the infrastructure, automotive, energy and manufacturing sectors, he said.

SAIL generated 5.61 million units of green electricity from its first 4 MW floating solar plant at its IISCO Steel Plant. A 20 MW floating solar project is underway at Bhilai Steel Plant, while another 278.5 MW of solar projects are under consideration across its plants, he added.

Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

Similar articles

SAIL sees eight percent rise in crude steel output in August 2026

07 Sep | Steel News

India's JSW Steel sees 3% rise in consolidated crude steel output in August 2026

07 Sep | Steel News

India's JSW Steel Limited sees crude steel output rise 3% in July 2026

11 Aug | Steel News

India's crude steel output sees 1.2 % rise in July 2026, finished steel consumption up 6.5%

07 Aug | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees consolidated crude steel output rise 3% in Q1 FY 2026-27

10 Jul | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 15% rise in consolidated crude steel output in May 2026

09 Jun | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 1% fall in consolidated crude steel output in April 2026

13 May | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 8% rise in consolidated output in FY 2025-26

10 Apr | Steel News

India’s RINL sees 51 percent rise in crude steel output in FY 2025-26

02 Apr | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel sees 2% drop in consolidated crude steel output in Feb 2026

10 Mar | Steel News