India's IMFA sees 32% rise in ferrochrome output in Q2 FY 2026-27

India Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) achieved ferrochrome production of 86,652 mt in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 31.9 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, November 10.

The company reported a sales rise of 17.5 percent year on year to 81,998 mt in the given quarter.

The increase in production was attributed to the company's expanded smelting capacity following the addition of a greenfield project at its Kalinganagar facility in the eastern state of Odisha.

It said that the first furnace at the new facility is operational, while commissioning of the second furnace has commenced. Once fully commissioned, the project will increase IMFA's total installed ferrochrome production capacity to approximately 534,000 mt per year, further strengthening its position in India's ferrochrome industry.