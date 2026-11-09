India's Tata Steel commissions third slab caster at Kalinganagar mill supplied by SMS Group

India's Tata Steel Limited has commissioned its third two-strand slab caster at its Kalinganagar steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha, a project executed by SMS Group, according to a statement by SMS Group on Monday, November 9.

This third caster was delivered to Tata Steel's Kalinganagar mill with the first two casters have started operation in 2016 and 2024, respectively, it said. According to SMS Group, the third caster further expands the production capacity of Steel Melting Shop No. 1 at the Kalinganagar mill. It can operate at a maximum casting speed of 1.9 meters per minute and achieve an annual production capacity of 3.1 million mt.

It said that the caster with a vertical bending plant is designed to produce slabs 230 millimeters thick (210/250) and between 1,000 millimeters and 2,150 millimeters wide. Tata Steel produces sophisticated grades such as low carbon, micro-alloyed peritectic grades, and medium-carbon steel, the statement said.

The slab caster is equipped with a high-performance copper mold with hydraulically controlled oscillation, precise mold-level control, and hydraulically adjustable strand guidance. Its dynamic soft reduction and zone-controlled air-mist secondary cooling system ensure uniform solidification and high internal slab quality. The caster also features level 1 and level 2 models of the X-pact automation system, including breakout prevention and comprehensive online process monitoring.