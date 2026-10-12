Tata Steel Colors launches pre-painted steel products in India

India's Tata Steel Colors Private Limited (formerly Tata Bluescope Steel Limited) has launched its globally recognised `Colorcoat' range of pre-painted steel products in India, the company said in a statement on Monday, October 12.

It said that the launch brings advanced technology and proven building-envelope solutions to the country's growing infrastructure sector.

Developed with advanced coating technology customised for India, Colorcoat combines durability, aesthetics, thermal performance and sustainability to meet the needs of diverse building applications in India, the company said.

Engineered for hot and warm climates, its advanced coating technology offers superior color and gloss retention, corrosion and cut-edge protection, scratch resistance and long-term aesthetic performance, it added.

“Its roofing and wall-cladding solutions are suited to a wide range of applications, including metro and transit infrastructure, ports and warehouses, distribution centres, manufacturing and automotive facilities, commercial spaces, defence and modern institutional projects,” company managing director Praveen V Thampi said in the statement.