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Tata Steel Colors launches pre-painted steel products in India

Monday, 12 October 2026 17:49:04 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Tata Steel Colors Private Limited (formerly Tata Bluescope Steel Limited) has launched its globally recognised `Colorcoat' range of pre-painted steel products in India, the company said in a statement on Monday, October 12.

It said that the launch brings advanced technology and proven building-envelope solutions to the country's growing infrastructure sector.

Developed with advanced coating technology customised for India, Colorcoat combines durability, aesthetics, thermal performance and sustainability to meet the needs of diverse building applications in India, the company said.

Engineered for hot and warm climates, its advanced coating technology offers superior color and gloss retention, corrosion and cut-edge protection, scratch resistance and long-term aesthetic performance, it added.

“Its roofing and wall-cladding solutions are suited to a wide range of applications, including metro and transit infrastructure, ports and warehouses, distribution centres, manufacturing and automotive facilities, commercial spaces, defence and modern institutional projects,” company managing director Praveen V Thampi said in the statement.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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