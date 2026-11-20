The economics of steel production could increasingly be shaped by access to affordable energy as the industry transitions towards greener processes, potentially giving locations with cheaper gas, hydrogen and electricity an edge over traditional steel-producing centers, Tata Steel CEO and managing director, T V Narendran said in a statement on Friday, November 20.

The shift could also intensify competition from overseas locations to supply India's growing steel demand, underscoring the need for the country to support domestic production and investments, Narendran said.

As the steel industry moves towards greener processes, with huge use of gas, maybe hydrogen, more electricity, etc. Then some of these locations which offer all that will also have an advantage over traditional steel producing centers, he added.

He cited the example of the aluminum industry, where production shifted towards the Middle East in part because of the availability of cheaper energy, despite the region not having traditional advantages in terms of raw materials or markets.

The shift towards greener production could alter the traditional economics of steelmaking, which historically favored locations close to iron ore and coal deposits or coastal areas that could facilitate the transportation of raw materials, Narendran said.

He said that scrap-based steelmaking as another avenue for capacity expansion, which could favor locations closer to scrap generation centers and those offering lower energy costs.

Here the north, west and south of India could have an advantage given the greater scrap generation in these regions owing to industrial activity, he added.