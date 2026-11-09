India's Tata Steel sees consolidated net profit rise 16% in Q2 FY 2026-27

India's Tata Steel Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 37.00 billion ($393.31 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2026-27, up 16 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Monday, November 9.

The company reported total revenues of INR 654.36 billion ($6.96 billion) in the given quarter, up 11 percent year on year.

The company reported finished steel production of 8.07 million mt during the quarter, up four percent year on year, while sales stood at 7.92 million mt, marginally higher than 7.91 million mt in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.