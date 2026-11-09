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India's Tata Steel sees consolidated net profit rise 16% in Q2 FY 2026-27

Monday, 09 November 2026 09:51:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Tata Steel Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 37.00 billion ($393.31 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2026-27, up 16 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Monday, November 9.

The company reported total revenues of INR 654.36 billion ($6.96 billion) in the given quarter, up 11 percent year on year.

The company reported finished steel production of 8.07 million mt during the quarter, up four percent year on year, while sales stood at 7.92 million mt, marginally higher than 7.91 million mt in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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