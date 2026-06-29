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Tata Steel develops green concrete using manufactured sand from steel slag

Monday, 29 June 2026 10:14:33 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited has developed green concrete by using manufactured sand produced from Linz-Donawitz (LD) slag, a by-product of the steelmaking process, the company said in a statement on Monday, June 26.

The utilization of LD slag has long posed a challenge for steel manufacturers. To address the issue Tata Steel’s Industrial By-Products Management Division (IBM) developed M-sand from LD slag for value-added applications, the company said.

A cross-functional team from Tata Steel and Tata Steel UISL evaluated its suitability for concrete production and successfully designed concrete mixes for M15, M20, and M25 grades in accordance with Indian Standards IS 10262 and IS 456, it added.

Each cubic meter of the newly developed concrete uses nearly one ton of LD slag-based M-sand, significantly reducing dependence on natural sand and lowering the carbon footprint of conventional concrete.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 

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