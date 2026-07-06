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Tata Steel firms up $2 billion capex in FY 2026-27, 60% for Indian operations

Monday, 06 July 2026 09:57:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited will spend an estimated $2.09 billion as capital expenditure in the fiscal year 2026-27, the majority of which will be spent on its Indian operations, a company executive said in a statement on Monday, July 6.

“In last fiscal of 2025-26, Tata Steel’s capex was around $1.52 billion. This year we will spend $2.09 billion, 60 percent of which would be on our facilities in India,” company CEO T V Narendran said.

“The capital allocation strategy in 2026-27 focuses on a balanced mix of sustenance projects, ongoing investments in value-added downstream and infrastructure projects, new technologies, and long-term growth projects, with a clear emphasis on India, he said.

"This includes expansions in tinplate and wires, the HRPGL (hot rolled pickling and galvanising line) facility at Tarapur in Maharashtra state, and the coke ovens project at Jamshedpur mill,” he added.

He said that, in the long term, Tata Steel is aiming for an aggregate steelmaking capacity of 50 million mt per year, with most of the incremental capacity of around 12 million mt to be constructed in India.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments Tata Steel 

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