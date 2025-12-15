India’s Rama Steel Limited acquires Abu Dhabi-based Automech Group Holding

India’s Rama Steel Limited (RSL) has acquired Abu Dhabi-based Automech Group Holding Limited for $80.6 million, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday, December 15.

RSL will secure the assets of all eight entities under Automech and the acquisition will be completed within the next five to six months, the company said.

The acquisition will enable RSL to expand its geographical reach and deepen its presence in sectors like steel fabrication, construction and installation, marine engineering, contracting services, energy, engineering and infrastructure.