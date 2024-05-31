﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Tata Steel lines up $2.04 billion capex in FY 2024-25 with focus on domestic operations

Friday, 31 May 2024 15:02:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited has committed a capital expenditure of an estimated $2.04 billion in the current fiscal year 2024-25, with 75 percent riding on domestic projects, Tata Steel CEO T. V. Narendran said in a statement on Friday, May 31.

Of the total capex, the focus will be on India and mainly riding on expanding its Kalinganagar steel mill in Odisha and on relining some blast furnaces, expanding the raw material division and sustaining expenses. It will be a value-accretive capex, he said.

Part of the capex will be on its new electric arc furnace-based mill in Ludhiana in the northern state of Punjab, Narendran said.

“Steel consumption in India is growing at around 10 percent and we expect that to continue for some years to come,” he added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel sees 65% drop in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

30 May | Steel News

Tata Steel to infuse $795 million in equity in subsidiary NINL to expand long product capacity

29 Mar | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to spend $1.2 billion annually to create 1-2 million mt new capacity each year

08 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to complete Kalinganagar steel mill expansion by Dec 2024

18 Dec | Steel News

Tata Steel to complete decarbonization of Port Talbot mill in three years

02 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel to complete capex worth $1.95 billion for domestic and global operations in FY 2023-24

20 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel starts construction of scrap-based mill in northern Indian state of Punjab

25 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Metals begins work on doubling ductile pipe capacity

19 Sep | Steel News

Tata Steel to spend $126 million to restart operations of newly acquired NINL mill

05 Aug | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to maintain capex in FY 2022-23 despite fall in Q1 net profit

27 Jul | Steel News