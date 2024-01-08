﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to spend $1.2 billion annually to create 1-2 million mt new capacity each year

Monday, 08 January 2024 14:32:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited will invest an estimated $1.2 billion every year to increase its steelmaking capacity by 1-2 million mt per year to maintain its market share, company chief executive officer T V Narendran said in a statement on Monday, January 8.

Mr. Narendran said that the demand for steel grew by 10-12 percent in 2023 and the trend will continue, but he expressed apprehension over rising imports from China. "China was exporting 8 million mt of steel every month in 2023, which was the highest since 2015, and this has an impact on international steel prices as well as profitability,” he said.

“The steel sector in India is still in recovery mode after the Covid pandemic. But demand for steel will continue to grow on the back of government focus on infrastructure. 2023 has been good year for the steel sector in India, even though it was a challenging period globally,” the Tata Steel CEO said.

In August 2023, Narendran had said the company was planning to scale up its annual installed steelmaking capacity to 40 million mt per year by 2030 in India, from around 22 million mt per year at present.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s Tata Steel to complete Kalinganagar steel mill expansion by Dec 2024

18 Dec | Steel News

Tata Steel to complete decarbonization of Port Talbot mill in three years

02 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel to complete capex worth $1.95 billion for domestic and global operations in FY 2023-24

20 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel starts construction of scrap-based mill in northern Indian state of Punjab

25 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Metals begins work on doubling ductile pipe capacity

19 Sep | Steel News

Tata Steel to spend $126 million to restart operations of newly acquired NINL mill

05 Aug | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to maintain capex in FY 2022-23 despite fall in Q1 net profit

27 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel to spend $1 billion a year on capex, all for Indian operations

29 Jun | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel announces investments in subsidiaries

08 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel looking to achieve capacity expansion target a few years earlier

05 May | Steel News