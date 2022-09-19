India’s Tata Metals begins work on doubling ductile pipe capacity

Monday, 19 September 2022 12:06:04 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Metaliks has commenced work on its $76 million expansion project to double its steel ductile pipe making capacity to 400,000 mt per year in two phases, a company statement said on Monday, September 19.

The subsidiary of Tata Steel said that the increased capacity will enable Tata Metaliks to better serve the increased demand seen in the country from water transportation infrastructure projects.

The new ductile manufacturing plant will have a high level of automation and robotics to achieve a higher level of quality assurance and efficiencies, the company statement said.

Tata Metaliks currently has the capacity to produce 300,000 mt per year of pig iron and 200,000 mt of ductile pipes at its Kharagpur plant in the eastern state of West Bengal.