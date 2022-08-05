﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel to spend $126 million to restart operations of newly acquired NINL mill

Friday, 05 August 2022 12:02:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India steelmaker Tata Steel Limited will need to invest $126 million to restart its newly acquired steel mill of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) within the next three months, a company official said on Friday, August 5.

Tata Steel through its subsidiary, Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL), completed the acquisition of the assets of NINL on July 4 this year through the government privatization process and half of the capital expenditure required to restart the operation of the closed mill will be spent in the current fiscal year.

In the second phase, Tata Steel will commit a further investment to ramp up the capacity of NINL from 1.5 million mt per year to 5 million mt per year.

“We hope to start the blast furnace in three months and other facilities in subsequent months. The biggest problem is the coke ovens which should not be shut down without taking precautions. Unfortunately, this was not done two years ago when NINL was shut down. It will take at least six months to revive all facilities,” Tata Steel CEO T. V. Narendran said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s Tata Steel to maintain capex in FY 2022-23 despite fall in Q1 net profit

27 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel to spend $1 billion a year on capex, all for Indian operations

29 Jun | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel announces investments in subsidiaries

08 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel looking to achieve capacity expansion target a few years earlier

05 May | Steel News

Tata Steel to build rail link between raw material belt in Odisha and consumption center

21 Dec | Steel News

Danieli to revamp three slab casters at Jamshedpur for Tata Steel

26 Jan | Steel News

Tata Steel approves capacity expansion of Kalinganagar project

20 Dec | Steel News

Tata Steel begins production at coke ovens in Kalinganagar project

11 Sep | Steel News

Tata Steel registers impairment charge for Long Products UK business

15 May | Steel News

NSSMC’s automotive cold rolled sheet JV officially opens in India

02 Sep | Steel News