AMNS India to triple its domestic steelmaking capacity to 25-26 million mt by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) has unveiled an ambitious long-term expansion plan to boost its domestic steelmaking capacity to 25-26 million mt per year by 2030, nearly three times its current output, CEO Dilip Oommen said in a statement on Monday, December 15. The plan underscores the company’s strong confidence in the growth outlook of India’s steel industry.

According to Oommen, AMNS India’s capacity expansion will be driven by two major pillars:

A large-scale expansion at the existing Hazira steel plant in Gujarat A new greenfield steel mill in Andhra Pradesh

Hazira expansion to reach 18 million mt

The Hazira steel mill currently operates with a 9 million mt per year capacity. AMNS India plans to increase Hazira’s capacity to 15 million mt per year by 2026, and further ramp it up to 18 million mt per year soon after.

The greenfield steel mill planned in Andhra Pradesh will have a capacity of 8.2 million mt per year and is scheduled for completion by 2030. AMNS India’s broader expansion program -including both the Andhra Pradesh project and the ongoing capacity increases at Hazira - will be supported by a capital expenditure of approximately $6.25 billion to be invested between 2026-27 and 2027-28. In parallel, reflecting its long-term decarbonization strategy, the company aims to develop 7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2032 to back low-carbon steelmaking and enhance energy security across its operations.