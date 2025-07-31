 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s Tata Steel Limited sees consolidated net profit rise 116% in Q1 of FY 2025-26

Thursday, 31 July 2025 09:40:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited achieved consolidated net profit of INR 20.78 billion ($237.13 million) in the first quarter (April–June) of fiscal 2025-26, a rise of 116 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a company statement said on Thursday, July 31.

The company’s consolidated revenue, however, declined by 3 percent to INR 531.78 billion ($6.07 billion), the statement said.

Tata Steel Limited’s consolidated steel production volumes declined 8.4 percent and sales dropped 3.7 percent due to maintenance shutdowns of its blast furnace at the Jamshedpur steel mill and at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, a subsidiary, the company said in the statement.

The company expects production and deliveries to normalise in the coming quarters, it said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel plans $1.76 billion capex for operations in India, UK and Netherlands in FY 2025-26

14 May | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to infuse $2.5 billion into Singapore arm to bolster European businesses

13 May | Steel News

Odisha emerges as Tata Steel Limited’s biggest investment destination

17 Sep | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to double steelmaking capacity with focus on domestic expansion

16 Jul | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel lines up $2.04 billion capex in FY 2024-25 with focus on domestic operations

31 May | Steel News

Tata Steel sees 65% drop in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

30 May | Steel News

Tata Steel to infuse $795 million in equity in subsidiary NINL to expand long product capacity

29 Mar | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to spend $1.2 billion annually to create 1-2 million mt new capacity each year

08 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to complete Kalinganagar steel mill expansion by Dec 2024

18 Dec | Steel News

Tata Steel to complete decarbonization of Port Talbot mill in three years

02 Oct | Steel News