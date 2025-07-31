India’s Tata Steel Limited sees consolidated net profit rise 116% in Q1 of FY 2025-26

India’s Tata Steel Limited achieved consolidated net profit of INR 20.78 billion ($237.13 million) in the first quarter (April–June) of fiscal 2025-26, a rise of 116 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a company statement said on Thursday, July 31.

The company’s consolidated revenue, however, declined by 3 percent to INR 531.78 billion ($6.07 billion), the statement said.



Tata Steel Limited’s consolidated steel production volumes declined 8.4 percent and sales dropped 3.7 percent due to maintenance shutdowns of its blast furnace at the Jamshedpur steel mill and at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited, a subsidiary, the company said in the statement.



The company expects production and deliveries to normalise in the coming quarters, it said.