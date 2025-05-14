 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tata...

Tata Steel plans $1.76 billion capex for operations in India, UK and Netherlands in FY 2025-26

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 09:42:20 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited has planned capital expenditure of around $1.76 billion in the fiscal year 2025-26 for its domestic, UK and Netherlands operations, company officials said on Wednesday, May 14.

“Of the total, around 80 percent will be spent on ongoing projects in India,” the company's CEO T V Narendran and executive director and chief financial officer Koushik Chatterjee said in a statement.

Giving the break-up of the capex, the officials said that about $1.29 billion would be spent on projects in India, $223 million on operations in the UK and the balance in the Netherlands.

The company had completed capex of $1.84 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments Tata Steel 

Similar articles

India’s Tata Steel to infuse $2.5 billion into Singapore arm to bolster European businesses

13 May | Steel News

Odisha emerges as Tata Steel Limited’s biggest investment destination

17 Sep | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to double steelmaking capacity with focus on domestic expansion

16 Jul | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel lines up $2.04 billion capex in FY 2024-25 with focus on domestic operations

31 May | Steel News

Tata Steel sees 65% drop in consolidated net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

30 May | Steel News

Tata Steel to infuse $795 million in equity in subsidiary NINL to expand long product capacity

29 Mar | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to spend $1.2 billion annually to create 1-2 million mt new capacity each year

08 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to complete Kalinganagar steel mill expansion by Dec 2024

18 Dec | Steel News

Tata Steel to complete decarbonization of Port Talbot mill in three years

02 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel to complete capex worth $1.95 billion for domestic and global operations in FY 2023-24

20 Jun | Steel News