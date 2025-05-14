Tata Steel plans $1.76 billion capex for operations in India, UK and Netherlands in FY 2025-26

India’s Tata Steel Limited has planned capital expenditure of around $1.76 billion in the fiscal year 2025-26 for its domestic, UK and Netherlands operations, company officials said on Wednesday, May 14.

“Of the total, around 80 percent will be spent on ongoing projects in India,” the company's CEO T V Narendran and executive director and chief financial officer Koushik Chatterjee said in a statement.

Giving the break-up of the capex, the officials said that about $1.29 billion would be spent on projects in India, $223 million on operations in the UK and the balance in the Netherlands.

The company had completed capex of $1.84 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24.