India’s Tata Steel to complete Kalinganagar steel mill expansion by Dec 2024

Monday, 18 December 2023 10:52:25 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited will complete the expansion of its Kalinganagar steel mill by December 2024 and ramp up output to 8 million mt per year, from 3 million mt per year at present, a company official said on Monday, December 18.

“The company had commenced the second phase of expansion of its Kalinganagar project in Odisha in November 2018 to reach the production capacity of 8 million mt per year from 3 million mt per year at an investment of $2.83 billion. We are aiming to complete the project and make it operational by December next year," Rajiv Kumar, vice president, operation, Tata Steel Kalinganagar, said.

The project includes raw material capacity expansion, upstream and mid-stream facilities, infrastructure and downstream facilities including a cold rolling mill complex and a new blast furnace with a 5,870 cubic meter inner volume.

With its 8 million mt per year capacity at Kalinganagar, the total output capacity of Tata Steel's India operations will reach 26.6 million mt per year.