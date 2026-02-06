AMNS India becomes first integrated steelmaker to receive India’s green steel certification

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AMNS India) has become the first integrated steel producer in India to receive official green steel certification from the Ministry of Steel under the country’s newly introduced green steel taxonomy, the company has said in a statement.

India’s green steel taxonomy

The green steel framework, introduced by the Ministry of Steel in December 2024, classifies steel products based on the volume of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emitted during production. Under this system, steel produced with emissions of 1.6 mt of CO₂ or less per mt of finished steel qualifies for a five-star green rating. Emissions in the range of 1.6-2.0 mt earn a four-star rating, while products with emissions in the range of 2.0-2.2 mt are rated three-star.

According to the company, AMNS India’s hot rolled (HR) coils and sheets have achieved a four-star green rating, while its cold rolled (CR) coils and sheets have been awarded a three-star rating under the new certification system. Following the certification, the company has begun commercial production and supply of these green-rated products to domestic customers.

DRI-based production reduces reliance on coal

AMNS India stated that around 65 percent of its steelmaking capacity is based on the direct reduced iron (DRI) route using natural gas, significantly lowering dependence on coal-based steelmaking processes. This transition has enabled the company to reduce its carbon emissions intensity by more than 35 percent since 2015.

Emissions intensity below national average, further cuts targeted

In the fiscal year 2024-25, AMNS India’s CO₂ emissions intensity was reported to be 14 percent lower than the national average for the steel sector. The company has also set a target to cut its emissions intensity by 20 percent by 2030 compared to its 2021 baseline.

The certification positions AMNS India at the forefront of India’s green steel transition as regulatory and market pressures for low-carbon steel continue to intensify across global supply chains.