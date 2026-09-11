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India's Tata Steel commissions coke oven gas injection project at Meamandali mill BF

Friday, 11 September 2026 10:50:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, India's Tata Steel Limited has commissioned a coke oven gas injection project at the blast furnace in its Meramandali mill in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Friday, September 11.

“This initiative is to maximize utilization of gases to reduce dependence on external fossil fuels.  We remain focused on demonstrating and scaling low-carbon technologies, thereby accelerating our journey towards net zero by 2045,” the statement said.

In an integrated steel plant, coke oven gas - a hydrogen- and hydrocarbon-rich by-product gas - is typically used for power generation, heating or simply flared.

With support from technology partner Paul Wurth-SMS and equipment supplier Kobelco, Tata Steel has successfully implemented the coke oven gas injection in the blast furnace, substituting fossil fuel as a reductant, thereby reducing the environmental impact, the company said.

Apart from reducing fossil fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, it also provides a unique opportunity to operate the blast furnace with a three-fuel system, enhancing operational flexibility and efficiency, it said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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