India's Tata Steel Limited has inked a pact with Houston-based Utility Global to undertake a feasibility study to set up India's first-ever project to produce hydrogen from steel plant off-gases at its Kalinganagar steel mill in eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Thursday, November 19.

Both companies will undertake joint 'Front-End Engineering and Design'studies to support the 'Final Investment Decision (FID)' before taking for the board approval, it said.

The intended facility, based on Utility Global's H2Gen technology, will have a planned capacity of 10 mt per day and will use off-gases generated during the steelmaking process to produce high-purity hydrogen.

“For any technology to make a meaningful contribution to steel decarbonisation, it needs to work at the scale and complexity of an operating steel plant. The collaboration with Utility Global marks another pivotal milestone in Tata Steel's journey towards deeper operational decarbonisation,” Tata Steel, vice president, Subhodh Pandey said.

Utility Global has developed an electrochemical process that produces high-purity hydrogen using carbon monoxide-rich steel plant gases. The technology has been demonstrated previously using actual blast furnace gas at a steel producer's blast furnace plant in Canada.

Tata Steel has previously demonstrated coal bed methane, hydrogen and biochar injection in its blast furnaces and, in 2021, commissioned India's first plant to capture carbon dioxide from blast furnace gas at Jamshedpur steel mill.

In September this year, Tata Steel also commissioned a coke oven gas injection project at its Meramandali plant, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Indian steel industry, the company said.