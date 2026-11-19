Chinese steel imports remain a threat to India's domestic steel industry and local producers are continuing talks with the government on protection measures, Tata Steel Limited, CEO, T V Narendran said in a statement on Thursday, November 19.

“We should ‌make sure that Indian industry which is investing significant capital in ‌building capacity, should not be unfairly ‌impacted,” he said.

He said that China accounted for nearly a ‌third of India's finished steel imports ​in the first half of the fiscal year and domestic industry needed protection to ensure viability of large domestic investments.

Tata Steel ⁠expects to reach an annual production capacity of 40 million mt between 2033 ‌and 2035, building on planned capacity expansion through the end of the decade, Narendran said.

The company has no plans to invest in ⁠overseas coking coal mines, he added.