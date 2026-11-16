India's Tata Steel Limited will complete the merger of Neelchal Istpat Nigam Limited (NINL) within the current fiscal year, a company executive said on Monday, November 16.

The merger will be completed by the close of fiscal year 2026-27 and presently final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is awaited, Tata Steel Limited chief financial officer Koushik Chatterjee said.

Tata Steel Limited had acquired NINL in 2022, through the government's disinvestment program, via its subsidiary Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLPL) securing control of NINL's 1 million mt per year capacity steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha along with a captive iron ore mine.

Earlier this year, Tata Steel Limited approved capital expenditure of $3.54 billion on its subsidiary NINL to increase its capacity by 5 million mt per year, to take its total capacity to 6 million mt.

This would ramp up total capacity under Tata Steel Limited to 27.4 million mt per year.