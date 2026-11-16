India's Tata Steel Limited is planning to construct two scrap-based steel mills in southern and western India, company CEO and managing director T V Narendran said in a statement on Monday, November 16.

The Tata Steel CEO said that each of the scrap-based mills would require around 100-150 acres of land and the projects would be completed within one to two years, entailing investments of around $318 million.

Though such plants are more expensive than iron ore-based steel facilities, they can be located closer to sources of scrap generation, he said. He added that the planned scrap-based mills would be along the lines of the recently commissioned mill in Ludhiana in northern state of Punjab.

In March this year, Tata Steel commissioned a 750,000 mt capacity electric arc furnace (EAF) route steel mill in Ludhiana, entailing an investment of around $339 million.

This mill produces construction grade steel under the company's 'Tata Tiscon' brand and enables the company to deepen its footprint in the construction sector in the northern region of the country.