India's Tata Steel Limited will sell its tube business and its entire stake in Tata Steel Colors Limited to APL Apollo Tubes Limited in a transaction worth $3.02 billion, Tata Steel said in a statement on Monday, November 23.

In a parallel transaction, Tata Steel Limited will acquire a 26.38 percent equity stake in APL Apollo Tubes Limited for about $1.67 billion and launch an open offer to acquire an additional 36 percent stake.

The board of Tata Steel Limited has approved the transfer of the company's steel tube and pipe manufacturing, processing, marketing, sales and distribution operations at its facilities in Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad, along with certain cold rolling and surface-coated steel product facilities, to APL Apollo as a going concern on a slump sale basis, the company said in its statement.

The deals give Tata Steel control of India's largest structural steel tube maker and increase its exposure to higher-margin value-added products, as the company seeks to expand its downstream steel business.

APL Apollo, India's largest structural steel tube maker, has benefited from robust demand linked to infrastructure, construction and industrial projects, while steelmakers have increasingly sought higher-margin downstream segments to offset volatility in commodity steel markets.

The two transactions are subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. Tata Steel said the agreements are conditional on each other and are expected to close simultaneously.

Tata Steel said the proposed transactions would increase its downstream integration by about 18 percentage points, from approximately 35 percent to 53 percent. The company stated that the transactions would strengthen its downstream operations through APL Apollo Tubes Limited's value-added product business, which offers strong long-term growth potential, while improving its level of value addition and product mix.