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India's coking coal imports from Australia show a declining trend

Thursday, 05 November 2026 13:50:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's dependence on Australian coking coal is declining, with imports from Australia accounting for 54 percent of total coking coal imports in 2025, down from 73 percent in 2019, India's ministry of steel said in a statement before a parliamentary committee on Thursday, November 5.

The ministry noted that about 90 percent of coking coal demand from blast furnace operators was met through imports.

Russia's share of India's total imports increased from 0.62 percent to 8.15 percent in 2025. Similarly, the share of imports from the US rose from eight percent to 17 percent. Mozambique's share increased from four percent to 7.31 percent, while Indonesia's share rose from 2.46 percent to four percent, the steel ministry said in its statement.

The Indian steel sector imported 58 million mt of coking coal in the fiscal year 2024-25, up from 57 million mt in the previous fiscal year.

Globally, high-quality hard coking coal reserves are concentrated in a few countries. Australia accounts for over 50 percent of internationally traded coking coal because of its high-quality reserves, stable mining ecosystem and efficient logistics. Other producing countries, including the US, Canada, Russia and Mozambique, have smaller, more volatile export capacities, the ministry said.

Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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