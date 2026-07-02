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India’s BCCL sees 13% decline in coking coal output in June 2026

Thursday, 02 July 2026 08:57:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a wholly owned operational subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL), achieved coking coal production of 2.17 million mt in June 2026, a decline of 12.5 percent over corresponding month of previous year, according to a company filing on Thursday, July 2.

The decline in output has been attributed to operational disruptions due to monsoon rains, higher equipment downtime and shifts in mining schedules.

Industry analysts said that the fall in output would result in tighter domestic supplies and potential rise in imports by local steel mills increasing input cost pressures on the latter.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

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