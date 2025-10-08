 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 3% in H1 FY 2025-26

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 15:16:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-September period of the fiscal year 2025-26 have been provisionally estimated at 30.489 million mt, a rise of 3.23 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Wednesday, October 8.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipping into the country in September amounted to 4.69 million mt, compared to 4.491 million mt in August.

According to the IPA data, total iron ore including pellets handled by all the major ports during the April-September period of the fiscal year 2025-26 has been provisionally estimated at 23.479 million mt, a decline of 7.77 percent year on year.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

IEEFA: India’s energy transition threatens Australian metallurgical coal export outlook

02 Oct | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal price rises slightly above $190/mt FOB amid anticipated demand

26 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke price in China moves sideways, but first round of price hikes proposed

26 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 38, 2025

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China decline, but further decreases doubtful

19 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance to suspend Saraji South coal mine in Queensland

18 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 14.1 percent in January-July

16 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 37, 2025

12 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move down, trend to continue

12 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal inches up, but higher supply than demand still impacts moods

11 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials