India’s coking coal import port traffic up 3% in H1 FY 2025-26

India’s coking coal imports through all major ports in the country during the April-September period of the fiscal year 2025-26 have been provisionally estimated at 30.489 million mt, a rise of 3.23 percent year on year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Wednesday, October 8.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, coking coal shipping into the country in September amounted to 4.69 million mt, compared to 4.491 million mt in August.

According to the IPA data, total iron ore including pellets handled by all the major ports during the April-September period of the fiscal year 2025-26 has been provisionally estimated at 23.479 million mt, a decline of 7.77 percent year on year.