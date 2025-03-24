SAIL to commission 4 million mt coking coal block in second half of 2026

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is expected to commence operations at its 4 million mt per year capacity Tasra coking coal block in the eastern state of Jharkhand in the second half of 2026, company sources said on Monday, March 24.

According to publicly available information, SAIL consumed 19.37 million mt of coking coal in 2023-24, of which only 16 percent was met from domestic sources.

At peak operational level, Tasra can yield 4 million mt of prime coking coal and will help SAIL to meet its growing coking coal requirement for steel production as it aims to ramp up its crude steel production capacity to 35.65 million mt per year from 19.10 million mt per year at present, the sources said.