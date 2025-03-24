 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > SAIL...

SAIL to commission 4 million mt coking coal block in second half of 2026

Monday, 24 March 2025 10:42:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is expected to commence operations at its 4 million mt per year capacity Tasra coking coal block in the eastern state of Jharkhand in the second half of 2026, company sources said on Monday, March 24.

According to publicly available information, SAIL consumed 19.37 million mt of coking coal in 2023-24, of which only 16 percent was met from domestic sources.

At peak operational level, Tasra can yield 4 million mt of prime coking coal and will help SAIL to meet its growing coking coal requirement for steel production as it aims to ramp up its crude steel production capacity to 35.65 million mt per year from 19.10 million mt per year at present, the sources said.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Sail 

Similar articles

India’s JSPL emerges as highest bidder for coal block in Odisha at government-held auction

25 Mar | Steel News

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 12, 2025

21 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 12, 2025

21 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local coke prices in China move sideways

21 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Australia coking coal falls below $170/mt FOB as imbalance between demand and supply persists

20 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 22.3 percent in January

20 Mar | Steel News

China’s coke output rises by 1.6 percent in Jan-Feb

20 Mar | Steel News

China’s coke exports decrease by 33 percent in Jan-Feb

20 Mar | Steel News

India’s Jharkhand government approves hikes in cess on coal and iron ore

18 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 11, 2025

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials