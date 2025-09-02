 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited sees iron ore output rise 10 percent in August 2025

Tuesday, 02 September 2025 09:45:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 3.37 million mt in August 2025, up 9.8 percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, September 2.

NMDC Limited reported total sales during the month at 3.39 million mt, a rise of 1.2 percent year on year.

During the April-August period of the fiscal year 2025-26, the company achieved a cumulative iron ore production of 18.45 million mt,  up 28 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, while total sales were reported at 18.37 million mt, up 13 percent year on year.


