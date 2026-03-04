India’s BCCL posts 1.6% decline in coking coal output for February 2026

India’s Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of state-run Coal India Limited, achieved coking coal production of 3.26 million mt in February 2026, a decline of 1.6 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, March 4.

The production of washed coal during the month was recorded at 0.15 percent, showing a negligible increase year on year.

Production of coking coal during the first 11 months (April-February) of the fiscal year 2025-26 stood at 29.50 million mt, a fall of 15.30 percent year on year.