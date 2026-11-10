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India's LMEL approves investments in thermal and renewable energy projects to supply power to its steel and mining operations

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 10:15:26 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL) has approved investments totaling $351 million in captive thermal power and renewable energy projects to supply electricity to its steel and mining operations in the western state of Maharashtra, company sources said on Tuesday, November 10.

The company will set up a 360 MW thermal power plant comprising two 180 MW units at Konsari in Maharashtra.

The thermal power plant is expected to be completed by March 2029, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals. The project is proposed to be financed through a mix of debt and equity, including internal accruals, as determined by the company, sources said.

The company has also approved investments to acquire a 30 percent equity stake in renewable energy projects that will provide at least 168 MW of power. This is in line with its focus on sustainability and renewable energy sources, as well as its long-term operational and energy requirements.

The board of directors of LMEL has also approved raising funds through the issuance of US dollar-denominated senior secured or unsecured floating-rate or fixed-rate notes, bonds, debentures or other debt securities. The issuance may be carried out in one or more tranches for an aggregate principal amount of up to $300 million, subject to all applicable regulatory and statutory approvals.

LMEL is engaged in iron ore mining, direct reduced iron (DRI) production, and power generation, operating across three business segments: sponge iron, mining, and power generation in Maharashtra.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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