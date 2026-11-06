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India sees finished steel output rise 4% in Apr-Oct FY 2026-27, remains net importer

Friday, 06 November 2026 14:31:09 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's finished steel production has been provisionally estimated at 95.5 million mt in the April-October of the fiscal year 2026-27, up 3.9 percent year on year, according to data released by the Ministry of Steel on Friday, November 6.

The data showed that India's finished steel consumption reached 99.3 million mt during the period, up 7.5 percent year on year.

The country's total crude steel output in the April-October period of FY 2026-27 is estimated at 99.1 million mt, up 2.6 percent year on year.

Notably, India remained a net steel importer during the period, with imports rising 28.9 percent to an estimated 4.90 million mt, while exports increased 15.5 percent to 3.98 million mt, year on year.

In October 2026, imports rose by 65.8 percent year on year to 0.76 million mt, while exports fell by 32 percent to 0.44 million mt, the data showed.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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