India's BCCL sees 10 percent rise in coking coal output in October 2026

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL), achieved production of 2.82 million mt in October 2026, up 10 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a company statement issued on Monday, November 2.

Coking coal production during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2026-27 stood at 16.06 million mt, down 8.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company said that production of washed coking coal in October 2026 was 120,000 mt compared to 100,000 mt in the same month of the previous year.