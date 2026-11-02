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India's BCCL sees 10 percent rise in coking coal output in October 2026

Monday, 02 November 2026 10:14:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL), achieved production of 2.82 million mt in October 2026, up 10 percent compared to the same month of the previous year, according to a company statement issued on Monday, November 2.

Coking coal production during the April-October period of the fiscal year 2026-27 stood at 16.06 million mt, down 8.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The company said that production of washed coking coal in October 2026 was 120,000 mt compared to 100,000 mt in the same month of the previous year.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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