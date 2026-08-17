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India's Jindal Stainless Limited to invest $94 million to ramp up cold rolling capacity

Monday, 17 August 2026 11:22:02 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) will invest an estimated $94 million to ramp up cold rolling capacity to cater to rising demand of the product from sectors like automotive, appliances and food processing, company managing director Abhyuday Jindal said in a statement to shareholders on Monday, August 17.

Mr. Jindal said that the investment will increase the company's cold rolling capacity from 2.05 million mt per year to 2.67 million mt per year and will be completed by the fiscal year 2027-28.

The investment will be made in JSL's mills at Hisar and Kharagpur, along with the new hot rolled annealing, pickling and cold rolling facilities at Jaipur, and will support a higher-value mix for automotive, appliances, food processing and industrial applications, Jindal said.

JSL is also in the process of identifying land in the western state of Maharashtra for its proposed $4.18 billion greenfield stainless steel mill to produce specialized grades of steel for critical applications in emerging sectors such as hydrogen, nuclear energy, defense, mobility, infrastructure, and process industries.

AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

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