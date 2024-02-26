﻿
India’s JSL to inaugurate green hydrogen plant on Tuesday

Monday, 26 February 2024 15:06:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) will inaugurate its green hydrogen plant on Tuesday, February 27, company officials said on Monday, February 26.

The commissioning of the green hydrogen plant will make JSL the first in the industry to adopt such a project enabling its stainless steel mill to reduce carbon emissions by 2,700 mt per year and to eliminate 54,000 mt of carbon dioxide emissions over a 20-year period, the officials said.

In August 2022, the country's largest stainless steel producer had announced a partnership with Hygenco India Private Limited to set up a green hydrogen plant at its mill located in Hisar in the state of Haryana.

“As a first, the green hydrogen plant will catalyze our transition from thermal to clean energy in the Indian manufacturing space. Going forward, we will continue our ESG (environmental, social and governance) efforts to achieve net zero emissions and power conservation," JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said.


