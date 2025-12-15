Turkey announces dumping margins in CR stainless flat steel investigation

The final disclosure report prepared under the antidumping investigation conducted by the General Directorate of Imports of the Ministry of Trade of Turkey, covering the period between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2023, regarding cold rolled stainless flat steel imports from China and Indonesia has been released. According to the report, imports of the given products from China were made at dumped prices, while the dumping margin calculated for Indonesian exporters remained below the de minimis level.

Dumping margins for China

The final disclosure concluded that the imports from China created price pressure in the domestic market and negatively affected sales and profitability indicators.

Company Dumping margin (percentage of CIF price) Jiangsu Yongjin Metal Technology Co., Ltd. 3.95 Guangdong Yongjin Metal Technology Co., Ltd. 3.95 Yongjin Technology Group Co., Ltd. 3.95 Ningbo Baoxin Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. 12.20 Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. 12.20 Angang Lianzhong Stainless Steel Corporation (LISCO) 5.45 Fujian Dingxin Technology Co., Ltd. 5.45 Fujian Hongwang Industrial Co. Ltd. 5.45 Yangjiang Hongwang Industrial Co., Ltd. 5.45 Zhaoqing Hongwang Metal Industrial Co., Ltd. 5.45 Other Chinese companies 13.47

Cold rolled stainless steel imports from China amounted to 126,201 mt in 2021, 214,122 mt in 2022 and 166,778 mt in 2023. The share of these imports in total imports stood at 35.6 percent in 2021, 57.1 percent in 2022 and 50.1 percent in 2023.

Dumping margin for Indonesia found to be negligible

Within the scope of the investigation, a dumping margin calculation was conducted for the Indonesian producer PT Indonesia Ruipu Nickel and Chrome Alloy (IRNC), while it was determined that PT Yong Wang Indonesia is a related producer to IRNC, though it does not sell directly to Turkey. Therefore, no dumping margin was calculated for PT Yong Wang Indonesia, while the dumping margin calculated for IRNC was reported to be below the negligible threshold.

Imports of the product in question from Indonesia amounted to 37,721 mt in 2021, 49,724 mt in 2022 and 55,093 mt in 2023. The share of these imports in total imports was 10.7 percent in 2021, 13.3 percent in 2022 and 16.5 percent in 2023.

The final disclosure report has been presented to the parties for their views and assessments. The investigation report containing the final findings and evaluations will be submitted to the Board for the Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports for the adoption of the final decision.

The given products fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219.31.00.00.00, 7219.32.10.00.00, 7219.32.90.00.00, 7219.33.10.00.00, 7219.33.90.00.00, 7219.34.10.00.00, 7219.34.90.00.00, 7219.35.10.00.00, 7219.35.90.00.00, 7220.20.21.00.11, 7220.20.21.00.12, 7220.20.29.00.11, 7220.20.29.00.12, 7220.20.41.00.11, 7220.20.41.00.12, 7220.20.49.00.11, 7220.20.49.00.12, 7220.20.81.00.11, 7220.20.81.00.12, 7220.20.89.00.11, and 7220.20.89.00.12.