Acerinox introduces ultra-low-carbon stainless steel to support decarbonization efforts

Friday, 05 December 2025 16:22:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Spanish stainless steel producer Acerinox S.A. has launched EcoACX®, a new ultra-low-carbon stainless steel grade positioned as the company’s most sustainable product offering to date.

Designed to support global decarbonization, EcoACX® delivers the same durability, mechanical strength and corrosion resistance associated with Acerinox stainless steels, but with a significantly reduced carbon footprint. The product is intended to help customers verifiably lower their Scope 3 emissions.

Verified sustainability metrics

EcoACX® is produced with more than 90 percent recycled material and is manufactured entirely using renewable electricity. Acerinox reported that the new grade achieves a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions per metric ton compared with conventional stainless steel output.

Acerinox stated that EcoACX® is the only stainless steel grade globally to incorporate three validated sustainability indicators, assessed through a proprietary measurement tool developed in-house.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Spain European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization Acerinox 

