Global stainless steel output up 2.3 percent in Q3 2025

Friday, 28 November 2025 16:58:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the third quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output moved down by 1.8 percent quarter on quarter to 16.07 million mt, while increasing by 2.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary report released by the World Stainless Steel Association (worldstainless). In the January-September period of this year, global stainless production advanced by three percent year on year 48.02 million mt.

According to the data from wordstainless, in the third quarter stainless crude steel production moved up by 3.9 percent in China and increased by 3.9 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while rising by 11.6 percent in the US and dropping by 11.3 percent in Europe, all compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region  Quarter
2024 - Q3 2025 - Q3 2024 - Q1/Q3 2025 - Q1/Q3 Q-o-q change (%) Y-o-y change (%)
Europe 1,506 1,337 4,693 4,498 -11.3 -4.2
US 482 538 1,509 1,649 +11.6 +9.3
China 9,898 10,284 29,075 30,453 +3.9 +4.7
Asia (excluding China and South Korea) 3,570 3,709 10,657 10,771 +3.9 +1.1
Others 252 201 688 649 -20.1 -5.7
TOTAL 15,708 16,069 46,623 48,020 +2.3 +3.0

