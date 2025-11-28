Global stainless steel output up 2.3 percent in Q3 2025

In the third quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output moved down by 1.8 percent quarter on quarter to 16.07 million mt, while increasing by 2.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary report released by the World Stainless Steel Association (worldstainless). In the January-September period of this year, global stainless production advanced by three percent year on year 48.02 million mt.

According to the data from wordstainless, in the third quarter stainless crude steel production moved up by 3.9 percent in China and increased by 3.9 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, while rising by 11.6 percent in the US and dropping by 11.3 percent in Europe, all compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):