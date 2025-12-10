Haluk Kayabaşı: Double-digit AD duties on stainless imports would protect Turkish market

Speaking on Turkish TV channel CNBC-e, Haluk Kayabaşı, CEO of Turkey’s Kibar Holding, has emphasized the importance of protecting Turkey’s domestic production, saying that he expects protective measures to be imposed against dumped stainless steel imports from China and Indonesia under Turkey’s ongoing antidumping investigation. Highlighting that dumped imports from the Far East have caused significant harm to local producers, Mr. Kayabaşı stated that a possible double-digit antidumping duty would protect the domestic market and help restore fair competition.

How was 2025?

Noting that 2025 has been a challenging year for Turkish producers, similar to 2024, Mr. Kayabaşı said, “We have been under pressure from low-priced imports from the Far East. Therefore, 2025 was not an easy year. However, with inflation declining and exchange rates reaching more reasonable levels, I believe that from 2026 onward the Turkish steel industry will be able to breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

Antidumping expectations

Noting that POSCO Assan conducted a comprehensive and scientific study before filing its antidumping petition in June last year, identifying dumped sales through a nine-month analysis, Kayabaşı said, “Our research revealed that stainless steel products entered the Turkish market with double-digit dumping margins. Therefore, we expect a double-digit duty to be announced.” Adding that a potential antidumping duty would not create additional cost pressure, he noted that POSCO Assan aims to meet domestic demand with local production, supported by the competitive advantage the duty would bring.

The final decision in the investigation is expected to be announced soon by the Ministry of Trade.