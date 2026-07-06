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India’s JSW Steel starts to build EAF-based steel mill in Andhra Pradesh

Monday, 06 July 2026 09:56:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has commenced construction of a 2 million mt per year capacity integrated mill in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, entailing an investment of $1.72 billion, a company statement said on Monday, July 6.

The project work has been started by its wholly-owned subsidiary, JSW Rayalseem Steel Limited, which is constructing a low-carbon emission steel mill over two phases, the company said.

A key feature of the project is its emphasis on lower-carbon steel production. The facility has been designed as a green steel plant and will utilize scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) technology powered by renewable energy sources. The approach is expected to reduce carbon emissions compared with conventional steelmaking methods, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments JSW 

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