India’s JSW Limited reiterates commitment to build 13.5 million mt steel mill in Odisha

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 13:39:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s JSW Limited has reiterated its commitment to constructing a 13.5 million mt per year steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha, JSW Group managing director Sajjan Jindal assured Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik via a video conference on Tuesday, August 25.

The proposed steel mill will be constructed at the port town of Paradip at the site earlier allocated to the aborted steel mill project conceived by South Korean steelmaker POSCO.

JSW Limited said that construction of the steel mill will commence soon.

JSW Group also committed investments to the tune of $15 billion over the next ten years in the steel mill and allied projects in the state.


