 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s JSW Steel Limited commences prospecting at Gadhchiroli iron ore reserves in Maharashtra

Tuesday, 26 May 2026 10:53:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s JSW Steel Limited has commenced prospecting at the Gadhchiroli iron ore block in the western state of Maharashtra, acquired through an auction three years ago, as a precursor to constructing a 25 million mt greenfield steel mill at the location, company chairman Sajjan Jindal said in a statement on Tuesday, May 26.

“Gadhchiroli is ideally suited for steel manufacturing because of its proximity to iron ore reserves. The integrated steel plant will take off once we secure the iron ore mines,” he said.

JSW Steel Limited has a composite prospecting-cum-mining license for iron ore at Gadhchiroli along with four other companies. Currently, only Lloyds Metal and Energy Limited (LMEL) has iron ore mining operations in the region.

Jindal said that the steel mill at Gadhchiroli was part of the company’s plans to ramp up steelmaking capacity to 50 million mt per year by 2030, which also includes a steel mill in Odisha in collaboration with Posco, South Korea.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments JSW 

Similar articles

India’s JSW Limited reiterates commitment to build 13.5 million mt steel mill in Odisha

25 Aug | Steel News

JSW reduces coal inventory by 20 percent in Q1

26 May | Steel News

US raw steel production decreases by 1.5 percent - week 21, 2026

26 May | Steel News

In USEC, New York and Philadelphia dock prices drop $10/gt, Boston remains unchanged

26 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Nucor CSP for HRC continues up for 19th week on domestic demand, low imports, energy pricing

26 May | Flats and Slab

Steel import quota utilization showing modest progress in Brazil

26 May | Steel News

Brazilian slabs export price stable week-on-week

26 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canadian industrial product and raw material prices increase in April 2026

26 May | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 26, 2026

26 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

BHP scraps Pilbara iron ore decarbonization project amid rising costs and weak economics

26 May | Steel News